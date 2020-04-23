National Crime Victims’ Rights Week recognized across West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. – It’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, meant to raise awareness about the struggles that crime victims face.

The coronavirus has canceled most of the events set for this week, but cities and counties in West Tennessee are signing proclamations, recognizing the week. Two examples include Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray and Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum.

Tamika Dobbins, Director of Victim Services for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, spoke with WBBJ over the phone about making crime victims aware of their rights in the process.

“They have the right to be treated with dignity and respect, the right to be informed about the status of the perpetrator, etc. So we really try to hone in on supporting them throughout the entire process,” said Dobbins.

To show your support, you can take a picture wearing something purple, with the hashtag #NCVRW2020 and post it to social media.