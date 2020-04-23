Pastors hold prayer circle in honor of teachers, administrators, students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A prayer and a song for teachers, administrators and students across West Tennessee was held Thursday.

This week the prayer group prayed in front of the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education.

They thanked teachers and administrators for their hard work, and praying for the students who are now out of school.

“We pray father that you would protect them,” said Aaron Michael, Love and Truth Church pastor, “that there would not be one that would fall through the cracks, that they would all Father be successful in their learning.”

You can join this group each week and say a prayer at 9 a.m. each Thursday during the COVID-19 pandemic.