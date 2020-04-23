Showers Slowly Depart West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, April 23rd

Pockets of heavy rain continue to move through West Tennessee this afternoon and early evening. There’s sunshine in many parts of West Tennessee south of I-40 right now so we’re not done with the risk for thunderstorms although the threat for severe weather remains low. After a brief break in the rain on Friday, showers and storms will return from Friday night into Saturday morning.

TONIGHT

We can expect cloudy skies to continue overnight with the chance for rain slowly diminishing. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s with light winds from the northwest overnight. We’ll start Friday with drier weather.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with light and variable winds. It’ll be a mostly dry day with temperatures reaching the middle 70s in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms return in the evening and will continue into Saturday. Once again, there’s a low risk for severe weather with the next round of rain. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

