1 arrested in connection to storage unit theft

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Henderson police say an arrest has been made in connection to the theft from multiple storage units on Highway 45.

In a news release, the Henderson Police Department says 53-year-old Terry Lee Wallace, of Jackson, has been charged following an investigation into the theft that occurred on Sunday.

Investigators say surveillance video captured a black pickup truck pulling a trailer drive up and later leave with items from multiple units.

Wallace has been charged with burglary, vandalism, theft under $1,000 and theft over $1,000, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.