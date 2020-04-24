133 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 133.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed one of the cases was tested Sunday, April 19 at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The most recent cases include a 36-year-old female not hospitalized, a 52-year-old female who is hospitalized, and a 36-year-old male and 66-year-old male whose hospitalization is unknown.

Epidemiology staff are reaching out to people who may have had contact with these patients.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including zip code, race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 84 (63%)

38301: 31 (23%)

38356: 2 (1.5%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 2 (1.5%)

38313: 1 (1%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 8 (6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 66 (50%)

White: 25 (19%)

Asian: 2 (1%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 39 (29%)

Gender:

Female: 71 (53%)

Male: 62 (47%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 45 (34%)

Not recovered: 34 (26%)

Better: 16 (12%)

Unknown: 38 (28%)

Age: