8,726 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 808 hospitalizations, 4,370 recovered

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 8,726 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, April 24. In addition, 808 are hospitalized. Another 4,370 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health says a data error added two deaths to the total statewide count. The state says that error has been corrected, bringing the total number of deaths to 168.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 24

Bedford County – 138

Benton County – 5

Bledsoe County – 585

Blount County – 49

Bradley County – 40

Campbell County – 13

Cannon County – 10

Carroll County – 14

Carter County — 7

Cheatham County – 32

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 14

Coffee County – 27

Crockett County — 6

Cumberland County – 67

Davidson County – 2,011

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 12

Dickson County – 63

Dyer County – 30

Fayette County – 48

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 29

Gibson County – 34

Giles County – 5

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 41

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 14

Hamilton County – 133

Hardeman County — 9

Hardin County – 4

Hawkins County – 28

Haywood County — 15

Henderson County — 5

Henry County — 11

Hickman County – 20

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 7

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 17

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 204

Lake County – 46

Lauderdale County – 17

Lawrence County – 16

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 11

Loudon County – 25

Macon County – 35

Madison County – 98

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 22

Maury County – 36

McMinn County – 7

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 5

Monroe County – 12

Montgomery County – 132

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 12

Overton County – 7

Perry County – 8

Polk County – 6

Putnam County – 101

Rhea County – 3

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 125

Rutherford County – 364

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 3

Sevier County – 35

Shelby County – 2,001

Smith County – 19

Stewart County — 6

Sullivan County – 47

Sumner County – 573

Tipton County – 88

Trousdale County — 29

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 1

Warren County – 5

Washington County – 46

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 10

White County – 4

Williamson County – 377

Wilson County – 197

Out of state – 260

Pending – 19

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 3,803

Black or African-American – 1,705

Other/Multiracial – 531

Asian – 183

Pending – 2,504

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,129

Hispanic – 652

Pending – 2,945

Gender:

Female – 4,059

Male – 4,412

Pending – 255

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.