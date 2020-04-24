Crews respond to early morning fire at elementary school

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at one elementary school.

Smoke was seen coming from East Chester Elementary School in Henderson around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Personnel from the local sheriff’s office, police department and fire department responded. An ambulance was also on scene.

Director for Chester County Schools, Troy Kilzer told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness that an early investigation points to an electrical fire, possibly from an outlet.

No foul play is suspected, and there are no reported injuries.

Kilzer confirmed that part of the room suffered substantial damage from both fire and water. But the damage was contained to just one room, and material inside was “salvageable” according to Kilzer.