Dense Fog Early Then Mostly Sunny And Warm

Weather Update: Friday, April 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It has been a fair morning so far with temps holding generally in the mid to lower 50s. There is dense fog that has developed in areas where temps have fallen into the upper 40s. The sky above that fog is generally clear. I expect a mainly sunny day with temps climbing through the 50s and 60s fairly quickly. High temperatures should climb into the mid 70s. The chance of rain will come back very late tonight. In fact it might be the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning when the leftovers of whatever happens in Arkansas move east into West Tennessee.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

