Educator of the Week: Lacey Thompson

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

This week WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is recognizing Lacey Thompson, a kindergarten teacher at Paris South Elementary School in Savannah.

Thompson says her favorite part about teaching is being able to see children go from little to no academic experience, to being able to read, write, add and subtract.

Thompson is now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

