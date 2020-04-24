FHU seeks videos for virtual scrapbook

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University is celebrating its 150 years of history with a virtual scrapbook.

A news release from FHU says alumni are asked to send horizontal phone videos speaking about their favorite memories from FHU.

Videos need to be under five minutes long and need to be submitted by Friday, May 1.

FHU says they are also seeking a recording of alumni singing the alma mater for use at a later time. Those are due by May 1.

Videos can be sent to alumni@fhu.edu.