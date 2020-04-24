Gene Record Park reopens in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Gene Record Park has opened its gates, and people are taking advantage.

“Right now the community needs to get outside. And, I think that’s the biggest thing is a safe way to get outside and our walking trail is almost a mile,” said City of Henderson Mayor Bobby King.

For the past few weeks, Gene Record Park has been completely closed.

“The citizens here have been very understanding, and have adhered to all the guidelines that’s been placed out,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe. “We anticipate no problems.”

But Friday morning, its walking trail opened to the community.

“It feels good. I walk a lot anyway. I walk every day,” said resident James Johnson.

And people of all ages were ready to come out to Gene Record Park Friday morning to soak up the sunshine and get their steps in.

Melissa Hooker says she doesn’t have sidewalks in her neighborhood, so she and her daughter Melody have been playing in their yard.

“We got in the car and she was like ‘Oh! Where are we going?’ So she’s really happy to be out here with me,” Hooker said.

Leif Berkey and his mom Dena were out just looking for a place to walk and saw the park was back open. Leif just finished his freshman year at Freed-Hardeman University.

“This town, I know, is usually packed full of people during the semester and without all of these students it just feels like a ghost town,” Berkey said.

James Johnson has also had to switch up how he gets his steps in every day.

“I walk up there at the sports center when the weather’s bad,” Johnson said. “And, that’s been closed too. So I haven’t had a place to walk.”

And community members agree the park opening is the light at the end of the tunnel, or at least the walking trail they’ve needed.

Mayor King says they’ll be mirroring the state parks’ decisions about when to open the pavilions and playgrounds at the park.