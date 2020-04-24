High school senior celebrates prom from home

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a night of glitz and glam for a 2020 senior as she celebrates her prom in a unique way.

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High senior Gabrielle Burton was sad to learn she wouldn’t get to dance the night away at her high school prom because of COVID-19 precautions.

That is when her parents and family came together for a night she wouldn’t forget.

With balloons, music and a glamorous gown, Burton enjoyed her senior prom from her front yard.

“I was very disappointed to find out that our prom would be cancelled for 2020 because we’re seniors and that’s a one time thing for us. I’m happy my family went above and beyond for us to have a good day to enjoy and take pictures,” Burton said.

Burton says family even came from out of town to commemorate the special occasion.