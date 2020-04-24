Jackson-Madison Co. Library asks patrons to begin returning books Monday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is asking patrons to start returning books on Monday, April 27.
Library staff says this will help them begin to prepare for reopening, though a date is not been set yet for when the library could open to patrons.
Items can be returned to the drop boxes at the main library or the north branch, or to boxes outside J.C. Penney and at the Madison Square Shopping Center Center.
Overdue fines will not be assessed until June, according to a news release.
Library officials say by returning books and other items starting Monday, staff members will have more time to take necessary precautions to quarantine items before placing them on shelves.
“Our Library Board of Trustees and I are working closely with the City, County and Health Department to prepare a plan that will eventually allow us to safely reopen the library,” said Dinah Harris, library director. “During this first phase, we will start the process of accepting returns and applying best practices for the handling of those materials. We anticipate the second phase to include curbside pickup of items before transitioning into allowing a limited number of patrons into our buildings at a given time. It is vitally important that we proceed in a way that protects not only our staff, but the general public, so we cannot say right now when we will be able to move into the next phase of our plan.”
Patrons are encouraged to continue using online resources for reading, listening and watching electronic content through Tennessee READS, hoopla, the Tennessee Electronic Library and other resources.
For more information, go to the library’s website or Facebook page.