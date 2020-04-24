Jackson-Madison Co. Library asks patrons to begin returning books Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is asking patrons to start returning books on Monday, April 27.

Library staff says this will help them begin to prepare for reopening, though a date is not been set yet for when the library could open to patrons.

Items can be returned to the drop boxes at the main library or the north branch, or to boxes outside J.C. Penney and at the Madison Square Shopping Center Center.

Overdue fines will not be assessed until June, according to a news release.

Library officials say by returning books and other items starting Monday, staff members will have more time to take necessary precautions to quarantine items before placing them on shelves.