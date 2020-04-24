Madison County commissioner creates music video with family

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Madison County commissioner and his family created a fun viral video during their time in quarantine.

Madison County Commissioner Jeff Wall and his family made the best of their quarantine at home by rewriting a favorite song and making a video, in hopes to flatten the curve.

Wall’s children, Hannah, Abby, Emma and Cooper, made up their own words to a famous Beatles song.

Wall said their hope was to bring smiles to everyone’s face during these troubling times.