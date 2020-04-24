Mugshots : Madison County : 04/23/20 – 04/24/20

1/7 Cody Parsons Failure to appear

2/7 Cornell Browder Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession

3/7 Dairien Gray Aggravated domestic assault

4/7 Desiree Standifer Burglary, shoplifting/theft of property

5/7 Jaquay Echoles Aggravated domestic assault

6/7 Victor Brooks Simple domestic assault

7/7 Xavier Young Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/24/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.