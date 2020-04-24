Paris celebrates fish fry tradition with virtual parade

PARIS, Tenn. — The coronavirus pandemic may have cancelled the World’s Biggest Fish Fry, but residents celebrated the tradition in a new way.

The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce announced the Fish Fry Photo Parade, a virtual contest and celebration hosted on their Facebook page.

The chamber asked participants to build a miniature parade float and post their photos online. Categories included Best Overall, Most Creative, and Best Fish Fry Theme.

Winners were announced Friday, April 24 during the chamber’s Facebook live event.