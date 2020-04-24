Plasma donation center calls for donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — A plasma donation center is calling for you to do your part to help save lives.

Sarah Silva with CSL Plasma in Jackson says the center is low on plasma donations.

She says human plasma, which is the material carrying red and white blood cells, cannot be re-created with synthetic materials.

Human plasma is found in certain medications and hospitals for different treatments. Silva says the center needs a constant supply so people can receive treatments.

“This is crucial to treat patients, and especially during this time. Our patients have suppressed immune systems,” Silva said.

To donate, you must be over 18 and 110 pounds or more.

Eat well and drink plenty of fluids before coming in to donate, and be sure to bring your ID and social security number.