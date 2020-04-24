Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Friday, April 24th

It’s been a beautiful day across West Tennessee so far with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle 70s. Unfortunately, rain is already on its way back into West Tennessee with scattered showers crossing the Mississippi River now. Rain will be possible this evening but thunderstorms are expected to be embedded within some showers on Saturday. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather tonight and tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Expect skies to cloud up with scattered showers arriving this evening. Thunderstorms will be possible in West Tennessee overnight with a low risk for severe weather and lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow, rain will be off-and-on for most of the day with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are most likely during the morning and early afternoon on Saturday. If any thunderstorms become strong the primary concern is for strong winds and hail. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s by sunrise Sunday with clearer skies to end the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

