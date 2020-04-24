Senior Spotlight: Hunter Ensley

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — When Huntingdon baseball comes up in conversation, it’s hard not to mention the name Hunter Ensley. Three All-District selections, two District MVP awards, and two All-State recognition’s provide a glimpse as to why Ensley has been one of the state’s best high school players. However, Ensley and his eight other senior teammates will not have the chance to string together one final run at the postseason.

“We were a real close senior group, and there was a bunch of us, so we were really looking forward to this season,” said Ensley.

With 2020 in the books, Ensley now turns his attention to remaining physically fresh, preparing for his athletic future at the University of Tennessee.

“Hitting as much as I can in the cages, and then I have a friend that has a little gym in his house, so I go over there a couple nights a week and try to stay in shape, get some lifts in,” said Ensley.

Without question, Ensley brings a unique skill set to the plate, the field, and even the mound. But he knows he’ll have to earn his keep at the Division I level, and he’s ready for the upcoming challenge.

“I’m ready to push myself and see what I’m made of, and really just focus on baseball and go up there and grind it out, and try to win some championships,” said Ensley.

Before he embarks on this next journey in his career, Ensley shows nothing but love for the place where it all started.

“These are the kids I grew up with, and they’re some of my best friends, and staff, coaches, and the students, they were all real good people, so this is a good town,” said Ensley.