135 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total to 135.

The most recent cases include a 27-year-old female and a 39-year-old male. Neither of them are hospitalized.

Epidemiology staff are reaching out to people who may have had contact with these patients.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 85 (63%)

38301: 31 (23%)

38356: 2 (1.5%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 3 (2%)

38313: 2 (1.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 7 (5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 69 (51%)

White: 25 (19%)

Asian: 2 (1%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 38 (28%)

Gender:

Female: 72 (53%)

Male: 63 (47%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 46 (34%)

Not recovered: 37 (27%)

Better: 16 (12%)

Unknown: 36 (27%)

Age: