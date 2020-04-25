9,189 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 821 hospitalizations, 4,467 recovered

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 9,189 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 25. In addition, 821 are hospitalized. Another 4,467 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health says there is a the total number of 178 deaths.

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 24
  • Bedford County – 150
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 586
  • Blount County – 53
  • Bradley County – 41
  • Campbell County – 13
  • Cannon County – 10
  • Carroll County – 16
  • Carter County — 10
  • Cheatham County – 36
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 5
  • Cocke County – 14
  • Coffee County – 31
  • Crockett County — 7
  • Cumberland County – 66
  • Davidson County – 2,136
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 11
  • Dickson County – 64
  • Dyer County – 31
  • Fayette County – 51
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 29
  • Gibson County – 35
  • Giles County – 5
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 41
  • Grundy County – 28
  • Hamblen County – 14
  • Hamilton County – 140
  • Hardeman County — 11
  • Hardin County – 5
  • Hawkins County – 29
  • Haywood County — 17
  • Henderson County — 5
  • Henry County — 11
  • Hickman County – 40
  • Houston County – 4
  • Humphreys County – 9
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 17
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 210
  • Lake County – 48
  • Lauderdale County – 16
  • Lawrence County – 16
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 12
  • Loudon County – 25
  • Macon County – 37
  • Madison County – 99
  • Marion County – 28
  • Marshall County – 22
  • Maury County – 38
  • McMinn County – 10
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 5
  • Monroe County – 12
  • Montgomery County – 134
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 6
  • Obion County — 12
  • Overton County – 7
  • Perry County – 8
  • Polk County – 6
  • Putnam County – 106
  • Rhea County – 3
  • Roane County – 7
  • Robertson County – 127
  • Rutherford County – 387
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 4
  • Sevier County – 42
  • Shelby County – 2,086
  • Smith County – 19
  • Stewart County — 6
  • Sullivan County – 48
  • Sumner County – 584
  • Tipton County – 91
  • Trousdale County — 47
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 5
  • Washington County – 49
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 16
  • White County – 4
  • Williamson County – 381
  • Wilson County – 199
  • Out of state – 307
  • Pending – 48

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 3,912
  • Black or African-American – 1,773
  • Other/Multiracial – 564
  • Asian – 189
  • Pending – 2,751

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,288
  • Hispanic – 701
  • Pending – 3,200

Gender:

  • Female –4,272
  • Male – 4,633
  • Pending – 284

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

