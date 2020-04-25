9,189 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 821 hospitalizations, 4,467 recovered
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 9,189 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 25. In addition, 821 are hospitalized. Another 4,467 have recovered.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there is a the total number of 178 deaths.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 24
- Bedford County – 150
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 586
- Blount County – 53
- Bradley County – 41
- Campbell County – 13
- Cannon County – 10
- Carroll County – 16
- Carter County — 10
- Cheatham County – 36
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 14
- Coffee County – 31
- Crockett County — 7
- Cumberland County – 66
- Davidson County – 2,136
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 11
- Dickson County – 64
- Dyer County – 31
- Fayette County – 51
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 29
- Gibson County – 35
- Giles County – 5
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 41
- Grundy County – 28
- Hamblen County – 14
- Hamilton County – 140
- Hardeman County — 11
- Hardin County – 5
- Hawkins County – 29
- Haywood County — 17
- Henderson County — 5
- Henry County — 11
- Hickman County – 40
- Houston County – 4
- Humphreys County – 9
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 17
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 210
- Lake County – 48
- Lauderdale County – 16
- Lawrence County – 16
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 12
- Loudon County – 25
- Macon County – 37
- Madison County – 99
- Marion County – 28
- Marshall County – 22
- Maury County – 38
- McMinn County – 10
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 5
- Monroe County – 12
- Montgomery County – 134
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 12
- Overton County – 7
- Perry County – 8
- Polk County – 6
- Putnam County – 106
- Rhea County – 3
- Roane County – 7
- Robertson County – 127
- Rutherford County – 387
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 4
- Sevier County – 42
- Shelby County – 2,086
- Smith County – 19
- Stewart County — 6
- Sullivan County – 48
- Sumner County – 584
- Tipton County – 91
- Trousdale County — 47
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 5
- Washington County – 49
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 16
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 381
- Wilson County – 199
- Out of state – 307
- Pending – 48
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 3,912
- Black or African-American – 1,773
- Other/Multiracial – 564
- Asian – 189
- Pending – 2,751
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,288
- Hispanic – 701
- Pending – 3,200
Gender:
- Female –4,272
- Male – 4,633
- Pending – 284
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.