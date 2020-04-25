9,189 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 821 hospitalizations, 4,467 recovered

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 9,189 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 25. In addition, 821 are hospitalized. Another 4,467 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health says there is a the total number of 178 deaths.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 24

Bedford County – 150

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 586

Blount County – 53

Bradley County – 41

Campbell County – 13

Cannon County – 10

Carroll County – 16

Carter County — 10

Cheatham County – 36

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 14

Coffee County – 31

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 66

Davidson County – 2,136

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 11

Dickson County – 64

Dyer County – 31

Fayette County – 51

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 29

Gibson County – 35

Giles County – 5

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 41

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 14

Hamilton County – 140

Hardeman County — 11

Hardin County – 5

Hawkins County – 29

Haywood County — 17

Henderson County — 5

Henry County — 11

Hickman County – 40

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 9

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 17

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 210

Lake County – 48

Lauderdale County – 16

Lawrence County – 16

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 12

Loudon County – 25

Macon County – 37

Madison County – 99

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 22

Maury County – 38

McMinn County – 10

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 5

Monroe County – 12

Montgomery County – 134

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 12

Overton County – 7

Perry County – 8

Polk County – 6

Putnam County – 106

Rhea County – 3

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 127

Rutherford County – 387

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 4

Sevier County – 42

Shelby County – 2,086

Smith County – 19

Stewart County — 6

Sullivan County – 48

Sumner County – 584

Tipton County – 91

Trousdale County — 47

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 5

Washington County – 49

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 16

White County – 4

Williamson County – 381

Wilson County – 199

Out of state – 307

Pending – 48

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 3,912

Black or African-American – 1,773

Other/Multiracial – 564

Asian – 189

Pending – 2,751

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,288

Hispanic – 701

Pending – 3,200

Gender:

Female –4,272

Male – 4,633

Pending – 284

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.