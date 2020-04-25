Drive-thru testing held at local elementary school

MILAN, Tenn. — There were dozens of people in line outside of Milan Elementary School waiting to get tested for COVID-19.

“We test everyday at the health departments at Humboldt and Milan from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and we test everyday Monday through Friday in Trenton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but this is our main large event,” said Director of Health Departments in Gibson County, Danna Taylor.

The tests that were administered by members of the national guard.

“They have been helping us in Trenton everyday, so they brought in some more national guard, and they are the ones who are actually doing the testing itself for our nurse supervisors,” Taylor said.

Taylor says anyone who is concerned for their health or the health of their family is welcome to be tested.

“[If] they have any kind of concerns to come on out and be tested. Each city is having like a plan in the county, how we are going to reboot it and everything, and this is an opportunity to see if you’re even a carrier,” Taylor said.

There will be COVID-19 testing in Henderson County on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Methodist Church in Lexington.