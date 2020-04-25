Dyer County High School hosts virtual prom

NEWBERN, Tenn.–Students at one high school enjoy prom from a distance.

Dyer County High School held a virtual prom for their students on Zoom.

Formal wear wasn’t required.

One of the faculty members acted as the prom DJ.

Students and teachers showed off their dance moves, and listened to songs popular from each year of high school.

They also socialized through video and group chat.

“They’ve worked hard. We want to celebrate them and their families, and make them feel the love we share for them. We don’t want them to miss out on anything,” Dyer County High School principal Laura Brimm said.

Students also voted for prom king and queen.