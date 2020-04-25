Jackson police investigate shooting on Robin Lane

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on 100 block of Robin Lane early Saturday morning.

A news release from JPD says officers responded to a shooting around 3:50 a.m.

Investigators say 19-year-old Kontravis Bond was shot outside his home. The release says he was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to those injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.