Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Spotty Showers Possible

Weather Update: Saturday, April 25 —

Happy Weekend West Tennessee. Its been an interesting morning so far, with regards to cloud cover. Showers have been generally light. However the surprise element has been with a stout dry slot over the Mid-south. It managed to clear skies completely at one point just after sunrise. However the upper low is wrapping moisture back around, which will bring the clouds back, along with spotty showers. At the surface an occluded front is moving east across West Tennessee. there may be enough lift along it to produce spotty showers through this afternoon. I think however the bigger story may end up being the wind! Gusts could blow between 25-35 mph at times! Though the chance is low, there is a slight chance of a few storms, particularly near the Tennessee River through this afternoon. Main threat being hail with the upper low and associate cold pool aloft. Meteorologist Corallys Ortiz will have the full updates coming up tonight at 6:00 PM



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv