Nursing home receives a special visit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of clowns visited a few nursing homes in Jackson.

People dressed up as clowns visited residents at the Maplewood Health Care Center.

As a way to follow social distancing guidelines, they looked through windows waving to the residents.

Organizers say it is a way to say hello from a distance.

“We figured this was a good time to get with different people that are shut in, trying to spend some time and just bring smiles to faces during a real tough time right now,” said David Vince, who dressed as “Harley” the clown.

The group of clowns spent about 10 minutes greeting the residents.