9,667 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 828 hospitalizations, 4,527 recovered

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 9,667 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 26. In addition, 828 are hospitalized. Another 4,527 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health says there is a the total number of 181 deaths.

Gn 1 042620

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 25
  • Bedford County – 159
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 588
  • Blount County – 53
  • Bradley County – 43
  • Campbell County – 14
  • Cannon County – 10
  • Carroll County – 16
  • Carter County — 12
  • Cheatham County – 36
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 5
  • Cocke County – 14
  • Coffee County – 32
  • Crockett County — 7
  • Cumberland County – 67
  • Davidson County – 2,236
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 13
  • Dickson County – 66
  • Dyer County – 31
  • Fayette County – 52
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 29
  • Gibson County – 38
  • Giles County – 5
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 41
  • Grundy County – 28
  • Hamblen County – 15
  • Hamilton County – 141
  • Hardeman County — 11
  • Hardin County – 5
  • Hawkins County – 29
  • Haywood County — 18
  • Henderson County — 6
  • Henry County — 11
  • Hickman County – 41
  • Houston County – 4
  • Humphreys County – 9
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 18
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 210
  • Lake County – 48
  • Lauderdale County – 18
  • Lawrence County – 16
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 12
  • Loudon County – 27
  • Macon County – 38
  • Madison County – 101
  • Marion County – 28
  • Marshall County – 22
  • Maury County – 40
  • McMinn County – 14
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 6
  • Monroe County – 13
  • Montgomery County – 136
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 6
  • Obion County — 12
  • Overton County – 7
  • Perry County – 8
  • Polk County – 7
  • Putnam County – 109
  • Rhea County – 3
  • Roane County – 7
  • Robertson County – 136
  • Rutherford County – 405
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 5
  • Sevier County – 45
  • Shelby County – 2,296
  • Smith County – 19
  • Stewart County — 7
  • Sullivan County – 47
  • Sumner County – 593
  • Tipton County – 94
  • Trousdale County — 48
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 5
  • Washington County – 52
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 19
  • White County – 4
  • Williamson County – 397
  • Wilson County – 233
  • Out of state – 332
  • Pending – 37

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 4,028
  • Black or African-American – 1,930
  • Other/Multiracial – 588
  • Asian – 193
  • Pending – 2,928

Gn 2 042620

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,513
  • Hispanic – 731
  • Pending – 3,423

Gn 3 042620

Gender:

  • Female – 4,436
  • Male – 4,928
  • Pending – 303

Gn 4 042620

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts