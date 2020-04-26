9,667 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 828 hospitalizations, 4,527 recovered

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 9,667 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 26. In addition, 828 are hospitalized. Another 4,527 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health says there is a the total number of 181 deaths.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 25

Bedford County – 159

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 588

Blount County – 53

Bradley County – 43

Campbell County – 14

Cannon County – 10

Carroll County – 16

Carter County — 12

Cheatham County – 36

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 14

Coffee County – 32

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 67

Davidson County – 2,236

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 13

Dickson County – 66

Dyer County – 31

Fayette County – 52

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 29

Gibson County – 38

Giles County – 5

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 41

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 15

Hamilton County – 141

Hardeman County — 11

Hardin County – 5

Hawkins County – 29

Haywood County — 18

Henderson County — 6

Henry County — 11

Hickman County – 41

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 9

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 18

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 210

Lake County – 48

Lauderdale County – 18

Lawrence County – 16

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 12

Loudon County – 27

Macon County – 38

Madison County – 101

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 22

Maury County – 40

McMinn County – 14

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 6

Monroe County – 13

Montgomery County – 136

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 12

Overton County – 7

Perry County – 8

Polk County – 7

Putnam County – 109

Rhea County – 3

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 136

Rutherford County – 405

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 5

Sevier County – 45

Shelby County – 2,296

Smith County – 19

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 47

Sumner County – 593

Tipton County – 94

Trousdale County — 48

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 5

Washington County – 52

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 19

White County – 4

Williamson County – 397

Wilson County – 233

Out of state – 332

Pending – 37

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 4,028

Black or African-American – 1,930

Other/Multiracial – 588

Asian – 193

Pending – 2,928

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,513

Hispanic – 731

Pending – 3,423

Gender:

Female – 4,436

Male – 4,928

Pending – 303

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.