9,667 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 828 hospitalizations, 4,527 recovered
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 9,667 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 26. In addition, 828 are hospitalized. Another 4,527 have recovered.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there is a the total number of 181 deaths.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 25
- Bedford County – 159
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 588
- Blount County – 53
- Bradley County – 43
- Campbell County – 14
- Cannon County – 10
- Carroll County – 16
- Carter County — 12
- Cheatham County – 36
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 14
- Coffee County – 32
- Crockett County — 7
- Cumberland County – 67
- Davidson County – 2,236
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 13
- Dickson County – 66
- Dyer County – 31
- Fayette County – 52
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 29
- Gibson County – 38
- Giles County – 5
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 41
- Grundy County – 28
- Hamblen County – 15
- Hamilton County – 141
- Hardeman County — 11
- Hardin County – 5
- Hawkins County – 29
- Haywood County — 18
- Henderson County — 6
- Henry County — 11
- Hickman County – 41
- Houston County – 4
- Humphreys County – 9
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 18
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 210
- Lake County – 48
- Lauderdale County – 18
- Lawrence County – 16
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 12
- Loudon County – 27
- Macon County – 38
- Madison County – 101
- Marion County – 28
- Marshall County – 22
- Maury County – 40
- McMinn County – 14
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 6
- Monroe County – 13
- Montgomery County – 136
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 12
- Overton County – 7
- Perry County – 8
- Polk County – 7
- Putnam County – 109
- Rhea County – 3
- Roane County – 7
- Robertson County – 136
- Rutherford County – 405
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 5
- Sevier County – 45
- Shelby County – 2,296
- Smith County – 19
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 47
- Sumner County – 593
- Tipton County – 94
- Trousdale County — 48
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 5
- Washington County – 52
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 19
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 397
- Wilson County – 233
- Out of state – 332
- Pending – 37
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 4,028
- Black or African-American – 1,930
- Other/Multiracial – 588
- Asian – 193
- Pending – 2,928
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,513
- Hispanic – 731
- Pending – 3,423
Gender:
- Female – 4,436
- Male – 4,928
- Pending – 303
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.