Drive-by celebration marks pastor’s birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man experienced a special birthday party. He says he will never forget.

It was a big day of celebration for Pastor Gerald Thomas of St. John #1 Baptist Church.

It was his birthday and a special drive-by birthday marked the occasion.

Everyone decorated their cars with birthday banners, circled the parking lot of the church honking, and gave the pastor birthday cards and presents.

Pastor Thomas says he is grateful.

“My heart is pampering right now in my chest, and you know, I am mesmerized what the church has done this day. This shows me love,” Thomas said.

Thomas turned 59-years-old on Sunday.