Drive-thru testing held in Henderson Co.

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lines of cars formed outside the parking lot of the First Methodist Church in Lexington.

“We’ve seen about 160 in the first hour and a half. That’s a lot, yeah. We are glad to have that many out,” said Henderson County Health Department Director Emily Rushing.

Rushing says people of all ages, with or without symptoms, were being tested for COVID-19.

The tests were administered by members of the Tennessee National Guard.

“But our health department staff is also assisting. Anybody that is concerned about their health or the health of their family is welcome to get tested today. They can call the health department here. It’s 968-8148 to see about our testing Monday through Friday, but we do offer it,” Rushing said.

Rushing explained when people can expect to receive their test results.

“Just depends on the lab, but anywhere from 72 hours, up to a few days,” Rushing said.

Rushing says anyone who has concerns can always get tested or call their local health department to find out more on testing that may be offered.