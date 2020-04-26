Madison Co. COVID-19 cases remain at 135
JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials say there are no additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, keeping the case count at 135.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 84 (62%)
- 38301: 32 (24%)
- 38356: 2 (1.5%)
- 38391: 3 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 3 (2%)
- 38313: 2 (1.5%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
- Unknown: 7 (5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 69 (51%)
- White: 25 (19%)
- Asian: 2 (1%)
- Hispanic: 1 (1%)
- Unspecified: (38 (28%)
Gender:
- Female: 72 (53%)
- Male: 63 (47%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 46 (34%)
- Not recovered: 36 (27%)
- Better: 16 (12%)
- Unknown: 37 (27%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 2 (1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 19 (14%)
- 31 – 40 years: 17 (13%)
- 41 – 50 years: 26 (19%)
- 51 – 60 years: 40 (30%)
- 61 – 70 years: 21 (15%)
- 71 – 80 years: 8 (6%)
- 80 + : 1 (1%)