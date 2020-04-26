Madison Co. COVID-19 cases remain at 135

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials say there are no additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, keeping the case count at 135.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 84 (62%)

38301: 32 (24%)

38356: 2 (1.5%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 3 (2%)

38313: 2 (1.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 7 (5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 69 (51%)

White: 25 (19%)

Asian: 2 (1%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: (38 (28%)

Gender:

Female: 72 (53%)

Male: 63 (47%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 46 (34%)

Not recovered: 36 (27%)

Better: 16 (12%)

Unknown: 37 (27%)

Age: