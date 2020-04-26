Madison Co. COVID-19 cases remain at 135

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials say there are no additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, keeping the case count at 135.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 84 (62%)
  • 38301: 32 (24%)
  • 38356: 2 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 3 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 3 (2%)
  • 38313: 2 (1.5%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)
  • Unknown: 7 (5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 69 (51%)
  • White: 25 (19%)
  • Asian: 2 (1%)
  • Hispanic: 1 (1%)
  • Unspecified: (38 (28%)

Gender:

  • Female: 72 (53%)
  • Male: 63 (47%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 46 (34%)
  • Not recovered: 36 (27%)
  • Better: 16 (12%)
  • Unknown: 37 (27%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 2 (1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 19 (14%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 17 (13%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 26 (19%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 40 (30%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 21 (15%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 8 (6%)
  • 80 + : 1 (1%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts