Miss Tennessee competition rescheduled for August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition has been rescheduled.

A news release from the Miss Tennessee Organization says the competition will now be held from August 2 to August 8 in Memphis, the first time in over 65 years.

The competition will be held at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, according to release.

The organization says the competition was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and to allow for candidates to have a better experience.