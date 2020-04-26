Restaurants planning to reopen

JACKSON, Tenn.–

The executive order released by Governor Bill Lee states restaurants can reopen on Monday at 50% capacity with social distancing guidelines.

General Manager Brooks Shaw of Old Country Store said they are preparing to keep doing to go orders and open at 50% in one area of the store.

“50% seating capacity in the Dixie Cafe starting tomorrow,” said Brooks Shaw.

They have been preparing to fully open their dining area come May 1st.

“The renovations we’re doing will allow us to better distance people. It’s more people to walk around, more space in between tables,” said Shaw.

Over at Redhook Cajun Seafood and Bar, with or without the executive order, Manager Stacy Sullivan said they are keeping customers out of the restaurant.

“Were going to continue to just do to-go’s and use door dash, we decided to keep the dining room closed for the safety of employees and our guests,” said Stacy Sullivan.

Their also not looking to open up May 1st.

“We’ve been really busy, we’ve been doing really good just doing take out orders,” said Sullivan.

“I’m not overly worried, we’re taking measures to make sure we’re protecting the staff as best as possible,” said Shaw.

“Honestly I think it’s a bad idea, that’s why we decided to just to do to-go’s right now,” said Sullivan.

Other restaurants like Olive Garden, Longhorn and Cheddars are also preparing to open at 50 percent, but are waiting for the go ahead from corporate.

Following right behind, retailers will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity Wednesday.

Leaders with Old Hickory Mall have decided to wait until May 1st to open their doors back up.

Shoppers who enter the mall will have to follow a few new guidelines.

Gathering in groups of more than 10, refrain from going in areas that are now closed, like the food court seating area, children’s play area and soft seating area.

Staff and employees are required to wear gloves, masks and create social distancing markers in check out lines.

For a look at all the mall guidelines go to shopoldhickorymall.com