$1 million grant aims to assist students with disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Technology Partnership Grant.

A news release from the department says the $1 million grant will help schools provide technological support to students with disabilities.

Schools will be able to use the grant to purchase technology and other tools, bridging the gap created by recent school closures.

“All students must have access to learning and services during school closures,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The department is continuing to work with districts to serve the needs of all students, and we know they are facing new and unprecedented challenges to delivering instruction to students with disabilities.”

School districts can apply for the grant through ePlan.