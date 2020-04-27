3 years later, family still remembers hit-and-run victim

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three years have passed since a local woman died from a hit-and-run.

27-year-old Ramiza Robertson was hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard on April 8, 2017. She later died from her injuries on April 27.

Natasha Washburn was arrested and sent to jail for running over Robertson.

Washburn was sentenced to serve four years for vehicular homicide, plus one year for leaving the scene.

“It hurts to see you go, but you living a better life, you in peace now, as long as you happy, we happy,” said Briana Banes, the victim’s cousin.

The family says Washburn was granted parole, but was arrested again for violating her parole.