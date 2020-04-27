Bolivar hangs banners to honor high school seniors

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar Central High School seniors would normally be getting ready to celebrate the end of their time in high school, but thanks to COVID-19, plans have changed. That doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate the class of 2020.

“We knew we wanted to do something to recognize them, wasn’t sure what we were gonna do. But, started getting messages on Facebook, text messages, phone calls about different ideas,” said Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic.

That’s when they got the idea to hang banners in downtown Bolivar. After a quick count of light poles, they realized they would have enough to hang a banner for every senior.

Anessa Sain is is the senior class president.

“It feels amazing knowing the city supports us and even though we didn’t get the recognition at graduation or prom, we still get it around the city,” Sain said.

S & E Designs in Bolivar is printing all of the banners, but it’s a community effort with businesses and community members coming together to donate to pay for them.

“I think it shows our town as a lot of pride in what our students do and all the hard work they’ve put in,” said Valedictorian Maddy Piefer. “And, I think that it just shows they’re really proud of us and it makes us feel proud of ourselves after all that we have accomplished.”

For Mary Ann Polk, it’s been a whirlwind of a year. It’s her first year as principal at Bolivar Central High School.

But she wants to remind the students to not forget all the hard work they’ve already done.

“What they’ve done here, they’ve proven they can do and become whatever they want. Focus, love each other, love themselves and have respect for each other,” Polk said.

The city is hanging 10 to 15 banners a day and hope to have all of them hung in the next few weeks.

If you would like to donate to help pay for the banners, contact S & E Designs in Bolivar (731) 609-4812.