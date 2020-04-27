Carroll County boy delivers ‘blessing boxes’ to elderly community

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A local boy is asking for donations instead of presents for his birthday.

Jonah Mims’ 12th birthday is coming up on May 4, and instead of asking for birthday presents, he is asking everyone to donate essential items to his “blessing box”.

The box includes non perishable food items, household cleaning items, toilet paper, paper towels, handmade masks, magazines and books.

While wearing gloves and a mask, Jonah has safely delivered many boxes so far.

Jonah’s friends have helped make the masks for the boxes and write encouraging notes.