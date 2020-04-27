JMCSS Chief Academic Officer Jared Myracle announces resignation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System Chief Academic Officer Jared Myracle announced his resignation on Monday.

In a statement on Twitter, Myracle announced that he intends to resign at the end of the school year.

Myracle says the school district has made significant progress since he began, including a workforce development program and improved federal accountability status and growth expectations.

He says he will always value the relationships he has created with staff and community members.

Myracle says he has served in the position for three years.