JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says no new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed overnight.

Health department director Kim Tedford says the case count is up two from Friday’s 133 positive patients, but no new cases were confirmed between 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

One of those cases was expected because the patient had contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.