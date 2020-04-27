Milan house fire results in major damage

MILAN, Tenn. — Crews responded to a house fire in Milan Monday afternoon.

They received a call around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, saying both a shed and a house were on fire on College Street. They were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Milan Fire Chief Steven Dillard said that all of the family members in the house were able to get out in time. There are no reported injuries from the fire.

Crews believe the house is a total loss, but Chief Dillard said the insurance company will be ones to make the final call.

The fire department is still investigating what caused the fire.

The homeowner of the house spoke to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and said she is just thankful that nobody was hurt.