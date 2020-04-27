Miss Tennessee Volunteer cancels 2020 pageant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2020 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pageant, a 67-year-old tradition for the City of Jackson, was scheduled to take place this summer at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris have taken precautions against the spread of COVID-19, which includes closing all city venues until September at the earliest.

“We realize that these remarkable titleholders and their families are disappointed by this decision, just as we are. However, as the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our contestants, their parents, local directors, local committee members, volunteer staff and the Jackson community,” said Pageant President, Jimmy Exum.

The Board of Directors is already looking ahead to next year’s pageant, scheduled for June 16-19, 2021 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The pageant is honoring sponsorships and tickets purchased for this year’s event for Miss Tennessee Volunteer 2021 and are also offering full refunds upon request. Contact Ticket Chairperson Val Exum at misstnvoltickets@gmail.com for more information.