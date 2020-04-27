Mugshots : Madison County : 04/24/20 – 04/27/20

1/9 Phillip Horton Aggravated assault

2/9 Bobbie Reid Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

3/9 Courtney Morris Contraband in penal institution, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/9 Curtis Fresch Simple domestic assault

5/9 Jeffery Pirtle Violation of community corrections

6/9 Jordan Williams Evading arrest

7/9 Kwmane Tyus Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest

8/9 Leother Dickens Aggravated robbery



9/9 Steven Osborne Public intoxication



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/27/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.