New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County, total up to 136

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 136.

The newest patient is a 54-year-old man, according to the health department.

Officials say he is not currently hospitalized.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 85 (63%)

38301: 32 (24%)

38356: 2 (1%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 3 (2%)

38313: 2 (1%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 7 (5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 70 (51%)

White: 26 (19%)

Asian: 3 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 36 (27%)

Gender:

Female: 72 (53%)

Male: 64 (47%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 47 (35%)

Not recovered: 38 (28%)

Better: 16 (11%)

Unknown: 35 (26%)

Age: