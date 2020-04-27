Over 7,100 people tested for COVID-19 over weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Over 7,100 people were tested for COVID-19 over the weekend in Tennessee.

A news release from the state says 18 sites across the state provided free testing for Tennesseans whether they were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Gibson and Henderson Counties both saw over 200 people be tested at each drive-thru test site, according to the release. The release says Shelby County also saw a turnout of over 450 people.

“We’re pleased with the number of Tennesseans who came out to get tested, and our capacity could have handled twice as many tests if needed,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “As Tennesseans begin the process of returning to work, we strongly encourage them to take advantage of these

opportunities to get a test and help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Testing is expected to be continued next weekend. Available sites will be posted to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.