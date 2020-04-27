Partly Cloudy And Mild

Weather Update: Monday, April 27 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a rather chilly start to the morning. Decatur County has been the coldest with temp around 35° this morning! We will start the morning under full sunshine, however there will be a gradual increase in clouds as a decaying area of rain moves closer from east-central Missouri. I think the better rain chances will hold off until the actual disturbance gets closer. However I suppose its worth mentioned there could be a few light sprinkles, mainly along the Tennessee/Kentucky border. By late this afternoon into the evening I expect to be mainly overcast, there will be a few areas of spotty showers, but nothing particularly organized.

