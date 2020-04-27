Physicians Quality Care begins testing for COVID-19 antibodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Physicians Quality Care will begin testing patients for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies on Monday, April 27. Testing will be available at both Jackson and Milan locations.

“We’ve all been waiting for this to be available,” said Dr. Jimmy Hoppers, CEO of Physicians Quality Care. “Knowing that you have antibodies to the virus can give you peace of mind – you can’t unknowingly spread the virus to someone else, and chances are good that you won’t get the virus again.”

Asymptomatic people who have had no coronavirus symptoms for the last 10 days can visit either PQC location for a blood test that will check for the presence of antibodies to COVID-19.

Results will take three to five days to come back. Hoppers says most insurance companies will pay the cost of the visit.

Hoppers says testing negative for antibodies is good, too. “It means that what you are doing to avoid the virus is working.”

PQC has tested 1,003 patients for the coronavirus since March 18.

Click here for frequently asked questions about PQC’s antibody testing.

For more information, call (731) 984-8400 or visit physiciansqualitycare.com.