PQC begins testing for COVID-19 antibodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jimmy Hoppers with Physicians Quality Care says after contracting a virus, like COVID-19, patients start to develop antibodies to fight the virus.

Hoppers says asymptomatic people, those who have not shown coronavirus symptoms after 10 days, could be the perfect candidate for COVID-19 antibody testing.

“Antibody stimulus is why you get the DTP shot before you start kindergarten. It’s why they draw blood and test you for measles before you go to college,” Hoppers said. “They’re measuring IGG, Immunoglobulin G.”

Physicians Quality Care began testing patients for COVID-19 antibodies on Monday. Hoppers, the facility’s CEO, says that IGG is a common antibody that helps fight off illnesses.

Unlike the nasal swab test that helps detect the virus, this test is done by checking the blood of those who are not showing symptoms.

Hoppers says this is the same concept from when they would test for chickenpox antibodies for vaccines.

“The only caveat with COVID-19 is we haven’t studied long enough. We don’t know how long this immunity will last. We don’t know how deep the immunity is,” Hoppers said.

He says they have tested around 50 to 60 people in the first day for antibodies at the Jackson and Milan Clinics.

He says that there is no guarantee that you will have immunity to the coronavirus with the antibodies in your system.

In the meantime, social distancing guidelines are still recommended

Testing will be available at both Jackson and Milan locations and is covered under most insurance companies.

You can contact the Jackson location at (731) 984-8400 and the Milan location at (731) 686-8688.

For more information, visit their website.