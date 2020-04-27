Restaurant owners discuss reopening dining areas

JACKSON, Tenn. — As part of the strategy to reopen Tennessee’s economy, restaurants are allowed to open this week at 50 percent capacity.

One of those that chose to open Monday is Mama Baudo’s Chow Bella.

“We normally have seating for 50 people, so right now we’re doing about 24,” said owner of Mama Baudo’s, Jack Baudo. “We’ve done a partition since we have the counter service, so that both our staff are protected, as well as the guests,” Baudo said.

Employees are also sanitizing the restaurant frequently. They’re hoping the relaxed rules can help bring back some of the business they lost.

“We’re down about 50 percent from what we were doing before, and I think that’s typical of the other restaurants I talk to within town,” Baudo said.

Baudo says he doesn’t expect business to be normal, at least for a few more weeks.

“It’s going to take about four to six weeks for that to happen,” Baudo said. “Because nobody is rushing in the door just because we’re open.”

Other restaurants are still waiting to reopen.

Places like Los Portales, Asia Garden and Reggi’s BBQ said they would not reopen Monday.

Reggi’s BBQ owner, Eugene Pickett, says they’re taking full precautions, and they’re not ready at the moment.

“We’re also going to invite the local health department in to give us guidance on what we should do, and what we are doing, and whether we are doing it right or not,” Pickett said.

Restaurant owners say it’s a balance between making enough money to stay open and keeping their employees and customers safe.

“We got a bright future ahead. We just have to stay positive and keep going,” Pickett said.

Kyle Spurgeon with the Jackson Chamber says they estimate around 50 percent of businesses in Jackson have opened their dining rooms.