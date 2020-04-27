Roberta Ann Morse Barr age 51, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on January 10, 1969 to the late Mary Ann Wolman Morse. Her greatest passion was working with rescuing parrots through the Nebraska Parrot Rescue.

She is survived by three sons: Nicholas Gregory Barr (Reeno) of Bellevue, NE, Christopher John Barr of Omaha, NE, Robert Frederiksen of Omaha, NE; two brothers: John Arthur Morse (DeeDee) and David Morse all of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a special friend: Mr. Jerry Cheshier of Boliver, TN; and leaves a legacy of 1 grandchild: Rhett Townsley.

The family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.