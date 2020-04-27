Schools confirm graduation dates for class of 2020

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The following schools have confirmed a graduation date for the class of 2020.

This list will be updated as more schools confirm dates.

  • Adamsville High School – currently scheduled for May 21 (alternate date TBD)
  • Crockett County High School – currently scheduled for June 19 (alternate date TBD)
  • Dresden High School – currently scheduled for May 15 (alternate date TBD)
  • Dyer Co. High School – currently scheduled for May 15 at 7 p.m.
  • Dyersburg High School – currently scheduled for May 15 at 8 p.m.
  • Gibson County High School – currently scheduled for May 15 at 6 p.m. (backup date, June 19  at 6 p.m. or July 10 at 6 p.m.)
  • Hardin County High School – June 19 at 7:30 p.m. (backup dates June 20 at 7:430 p.m. or June 21 at 2 p.m.)
  • Henry Co. High School – currently scheduled for May 15 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Humboldt High School – June 12 or June 26
  • Lexingon High School – currently scheduled for May 15 at 7:30 p.m. (rain date is set for May 17 at 3 p.m.)
  • McNairy Central High School – currently scheduled for May 22 (alternate date TBD)
  • Milan High School – currently scheduled for May 15 (backup date June 26)
  • Peabody High School – May 22 at 8 p.m. (rain date, May 23 at 8 p.m.)
  • Riverside High School – May 26 at 7 p.m.
  • South Gibson County High School – May 14 at 7 p.m. (backup date June 20 at 10 a.m. or July 11 at 10 a.m.)
  • West Carroll High School – currently scheduled for May 14 (alternate date TBD)
  • Westview High School – currently scheduled for May 15 (alternate date TBD)
