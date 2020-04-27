Senior Spotlight: Will Pucek

JACKSON, Tenn. — USJ striker, Will Pucek, was more than ready to get back to work for the 2020 soccer season. But in an instant, he saw the final chapter of his high school career disappear.

“I mean, I guess I kind of expected it in the back of my mind, but I was really just keeping my hopes up, because this was really the last thing I was holding on to for my senior year,” said Pucek.

For the 2019 All-State forward, it was going to be a senior year spent chasing the school’s all time goal scoring record.

“Yeah I don’t know, that was kind of a big motivator for me too this year, because who wouldn’t want to be in that position,” said Pucek.

Pucek was 50 goals shy of West Tennessee soccer legend, and former MLS player Andy Metcalf. It was definitely a difficult task, but not completely out of reach. According to Pucek, he felt honored to be included in the conversation.

“It’s kind of cool to see that I was on that list with him, kind of close to him in goals, but it was just a good experience,” said Pucek.

Pucek now turns his attention to the future, where he’ll be competing at the Division-I level at Wofford University.

“I just feel very lucky and blessed to, this isn’t the end of the road for me, and that I have something to look forward to, because it’s something that I’ve worked my whole life for,” said Pucek.

And as the picture starts to become clear, the former Bruin realizes he wouldn’t be where he is today without those who influenced him along the way.

“Really everything about USJ has been great to me, and I feel very lucky to have gone to school and played here,” said Pucek.